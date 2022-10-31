Gimmicks cannot increase farm output, says academic

ADVERTISEMENT

Gimmicks cannot increase farm output in the face of a lack of growth in agricultural production in the State, said K. Aravindakshan, well-known academic. He was speaking at the inauguration of a pokkali rice harvest in a field in Maruvakkad paddy collective in Chellanam panchayat belonging to Chandu Manjadiparambil on Sunday. Prof. Aravindakshan was referring to a recent event in which Agriculture Minister P. Prasad attended a pokkali rice harvest festival in a field that had seen all the crop ruined.

The well-known academic said that the lack of growth in agriculture will increase unemployment. He pointed out that a “One Fish, One Rice” cycle was fixed for the pokkali fields decades ago. The farming cycle helped those living close to the pokkali rice fields. However, the fish farming lobby often arm-twisted the departments of agriculture and fisheries to upset rice cultivation and, at the same time, deny the rights of fishermen. This has to be resisted, said Prof. Aravindakshan.

Francis Kalathingal, general convener of Pokkali Samrakshana Samithy, a group promoting the cultivation of the rice variety, presided at the meeting. C. R. Neelakandan, social activist, and Palluruthy Block Panchayat member Sabu Thomas were among those who participated, said a communication from the Samithy here.