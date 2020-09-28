GIFT City: residents told to steer clear of middlemen

Collector promises fair compensation for landowners

District Collector S. Suhas on Monday appealed to Ayampuzha residents to steer clear of land brokers and middlemen in view of the government plan to acquire 220 hectares for the proposed Kochi Global Industrial Finance and Trade (GIFT) City under the Kochi-Bangalore Industrial Corridor project.

Fair compensation would be given for landowners, the Collector said. A meeting of people’s representatives and officials of the Industries Department would be convened soon to make clarifications on the project, he said.

He said that land would be taken over under provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013.

The Collector also said people should only approach the government for clarifications and to meet any requirement, and not middlemen and land brokers.

Mr. Suhas said that once the Ayampuzha residents are given correct information, there would be an end to rumours regarding the project, which was being implemented under the Industries Department.

The Collector warned that those engaged in spreading rumours or wrong information about the project would be taken to task.

Report submitted

Meanwhile, the master plan design agency for the project, CH2M HILL (India) Private Limited (acquired by American international technical professional services firm Jacobs Engineering Group) has submitted the preliminary report for Kochi GIFT city to the government, according to a communication.

According to reports, the preparation of the master plan will commence from next month, and will be completed alongside the land acquisition by February 2021.