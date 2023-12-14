GIFT City: landowners at Ayyampuzha in Ernakulam seek early payment of compensation

December 14, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - KOCHI

People affected by land and property acquisition for the proposed Global Industrial Finance and Trade (GIFT) City project in Ayyampuzha panchayat, near Angamaly, have appealed to the government to release the money due to them at the earliest to end uncertainties about their future. Some of the house owners, who will be affected by land acquisition, have bought new land for building houses but are unable to meet their financial obligations as scheduled, said convener of Janakeeya Munnetta Samithy Bijoy Cherian.

Roji M. John, MLA, said the government had not transferred the money required for the land takeover to the Revenue department. Under the new laws of land acquisition for projects, the compensation amount has to be transferred to the Revenue authorities before the final notification is issued. Around 358 acres will be acquired and 13 houses will be affected. He said that ₹830 crore would have to be transferred by the government for the land acquisition .

The government had said that part of the money would be paid from the State Plan funds while the rest of the amount would be raised through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). Mr. Roji John said that the State government was citing only technical reasons for not releasing the money for land acquisition.

Mr. Cherian pointed out that for about two years, agricultural activities had been abandoned on these plots and there was substantial increase in the green cover. The situation could lead to increased wild animal presence in the area, he said, citing the recent example of a tiger and porcupines being spotted in the area while elephants have been regular visitors to the areas close to the Malayattoor forest.

The GIFT City is being jointly set up by Union and State governments as part of the Kochi-Coimbatore Industrial Corridor project.

The project is envisioned as a non-manufacturing cluster and a business centre near Angamali and close to the Nedumbassery international airport. According to the initial project report, investments to the tune of ₹10,000 crore is expected through the industrial corridor and Gift City projects.

