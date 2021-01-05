GIFT City: delegation meets people’s representatives

Kochi

05 January 2021 01:49 IST

Benny Behnan, MP, Roji John, MLA, and Ayyampuzha panchayat president P.U. Joemon held a round of discussions with a delegation of Catholic priests and leaders of Janakiya Munnettam in the backdrop of the protest against the proposed Global Industrial Finance and Trade (GIFT) City at Ayyampuzha.

As much as 220 hectares are likely to be acquired for the project. A communication said here that the delegation requested people’s representatives to utilise the 171-hectare government land that is now available for cashew plantation and not to evict ordinary people, including farmers, from their homes.

Vicar general Father Joy Ainadan, Father Sebastian Oorakkadan, Father Vaghese Edassery, Father Bijoy Palatty, and Jose Chullikkaran and Shyam Kuzhikkadan, leaders of Jankiya Munnettam, were part of the delegation that met people’s representatives.

