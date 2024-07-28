GIDA survey to assess carbon emission in Kuzhuppilly

The baseline survey to assess carbon emission and sequestration in Kuzhuppilly panchayat under the Carbon Neutral Goshree campaign will begin in the first week of August and is expected to be completed within two weeks.

The campaign is being launched under an initiative of the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA). It will gradually cover all the eight panchayats under GIDA and will be a milestone in the State’s efforts to meet its carbon reduction targets to combat global warming.

“The campaign will involve both the public and government departments,” said GIDA Secretary Raghuram on (July 27) Saturday. He was speaking after a day-long workshop for leaders and delegates from the eight panchayats in the Vypeen area. Panchayat presidents and secretaries were among those who attended the session.

The GIDA official said that work on the campaign had begun around two months ago, with the goal of transforming the panchayats into models of carbon emission reduction and increased sequestration.

Kuzhuppilly panchayat is being chosen as the model as it reflects key characteristics of all other panchayats where GIDA supervises infrastructure development under a State government mandate.

The baseline survey will cover all areas of activities like energy consumption, transport, livestock, and waste management. Students from the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies are being drafted to carry out the survey for Kuzhuppilly.

Local government bodies have formed crore groups to carry out activities related to achieving carbon emission, reduction, and neutrality. The campaign involves institutions such as the Haritha Kerala Mission, Kerala State Electricity Board, and the Kerala Energy Management Centre.

Kuzhuppilly, Edavanakkad, Pallippuram, Nayarambalam, Njarakkal, Elamkunnappuzha, Mulavukadu, and Kadamakkudy are the Goshree panchayats under the GIDA supervision for infrastructure development.