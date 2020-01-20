GH model helps peripheral hospitals manage sepsis cases

The Sepsis Management Project at the Ernakulam District General Hospital, which was extended to six peripheral hospitals in the district, has brought in some key results as infection-causing microbes were isolated in a case in a neonate at the Perumbavoor Taluk Hospital, the first such case reported from a peripheral hospital. That was on December 19.

The automated blood culture system at the General Hospital isolated the microbe Staphylococus hemolyticus from the child’s blood sample. The clinical microbiologist alerted the taluk hospital as the infant was on two antibiotics — Ampicillin and Amikacin. As the isolate showed resistance to Ampicillin, it was stopped, while Amikacin was continued.

The facility helped the peripheral hospital identify sepsis early and treat it rationally. De-escalation of antibiotics from two to one helped in managing sepsis better. The baby is now stable, according to information received from the taluk hospital.

Another sepsis case was recently identified at the Aluva Government Hospital. This time, the blood culture called for stepping up the antibiotic because of a virulent microbe.

The ongoing sepsis management programme has become one of its kind in the country, making it imperative that other States learn from the experience at GH.

The Sepsis Management Project, started at the GH in 2015, was extended to six peripheral hospitals in the district in 2018 as the GH experience had helped in isolating microbes. The automated blood culture method had helped GH identify organisms early so that proper antibiotics could be administered to manage the infection, thus resulting in reduced hospital stay.

Sepsis management has started showing results, with smaller hospitals becoming more confident of managing cases with GH support. The hub and spoke model was implemented at GH to help smaller hospitals, with advanced diagnostic facilities at the main hospital. National Health Mission district programme manager Dr. Mathews Numpelil had said the hub and spoke model was collecting 70-80 samples a month from peripheral hospitals, which are the spokes delivering them to the hub at the GH or Medical College.

The AMR programme got added to the hub and spoke in November 2019. For the sepsis management programme, GH was the hub with advanced facility, while all the six peripheral hospitals – Perumbavoor, Kothamangalam, Thripunithura and Karuvelipady taluk hospitals, Women and Child Hospital, Mattanchery; government hospital, Aluva; and govt. hospital, Moovattupuzha, were the spokes.