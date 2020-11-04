Kochi

GH gets two life support ambulances from CSL

Special Correspondent KOCHI 04 November 2020 22:51 IST
Updated: 04 November 2020 22:51 IST

The Cochin Shipyard on Wednesday handed over two basic life support ambulances to Ernakulam General Hospital as a support to the COVID-19 warrior.

Madhu S. Nair, shipyard chairman and managing director, handed over the keys of the ambulances to Dr A. Anitha, superintendent of the General Hospital.

The shipyard had earlier given three mini vans for the hospital’s palliative care centre.

