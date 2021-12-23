Kochi

GH gets NQAS certification again

General Hospital (GH), Ernakulam, and Community Health Centre, Pandappilli, have again received the National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS) certification.

The GH won 91.4 score, while the Community Health Centre won 91.94 score. The assessment was done online in August owing to the pandemic. Both the institutions will continue to receive the NQAS incentive at the rate of ₹10,000 per bed, according to an official communication.

Sajith John, District Programme Manager, National Health Mission, said efforts were on to bring more institutions under the ambit of NQAS certification. The shortcomings are being identified, and corrective measures are being taken to improve services and facilities, he added.


