GH cardiology department set to touch a milestone

The cardiology department in Ernakulam General Hospital (GH) is about to touch a milestone with 10,000 procedures. With an average of 10-12 procedures every day, it will perhaps touch the mark by the end of the month.

Advanced features

The department has added more advanced features to the catheterisation laboratory (cath lab) such as optical coherent tomography, which is used for scanning blood vessel from inside and utilised in doing complex angioplasties, and rotablation, an equipment that drills calcium deposits from coronary arteries.

More equipment will be added when the new super-specialty block gets functional at the hospital.

More doctors

Starting with two cardiologists and without a cath lab facility, the department, in a span of three years, provides the service of six doctors.

A cardiothoracic surgeon had also joined the team in anticipation of the opening of the super-specialty block. However, due to the delay in the completion of the project, the surgeon left, but a cardiac anaesthetist continues to work at the hospital.

The General Hospital already has a few super-specialty services. Besides cardiology, the hospital provides services in urology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery departments.

Hospital superintendent A. Anitha said the super-specialty services would turn full-fledged only when the new block became functional.

The construction was expected to be completed in October-Novermber.

However, the 783-bed strength of the hospital is likely to fall short of space when more specialties are added on. Yet another block for patient wards needs to be added to the hospital’s existing capacity.