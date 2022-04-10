A get-together of student farmers and an exhibition of paintings by N.C. Chaithanya, a Standard 6 student of the Thathampally Government High school, were organised as part of Njangalum Krishiyilekku (we too are into farming) programme, which is part of the State government’s 100-day action plan to bring more fallow land under cultivation.

Members of Bala Sabhas of all the 22 wards of Kottuvally panchayat were supplied with free vegetable seeds and seedlings.

The young Chaithanya was honoured for her paintings. The students were also given training in vegetable cultivation, sources in the Agriculture department said.

The farming campaign aims at achieving self-sufficiency in farm production.