German institute inks pact with PAMA

February 04, 2023 02:29 am | Updated 02:29 am IST - KOCHI

The German Archaeological Institute and PAMA - Institute for the Advancement of Trans-Disciplinary Archaeological Sciences have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate exchange and joint initiatives in research, cultural heritage management, and capacity building.

The objectives of the MoU include academic cooperation in PAMA’s project Pattanam Archaeological Site and Contemporary Sites in the India Ocean, China Sea, and Mediterranean. Preparation and implementation of archaeological research, including survey and archaeological excavations, training of staff and students in the fields of archaeology and archaeometry are the other objectives.

The present MoU may be supplemented by separate agreements in specific academic areas to be ratified by legal representatives of the parties.