Geotextile tube works at Chellanam to be completed by March 31

Kochi

25 January 2021 00:42 IST

Fresh proposal submitted to govt. for protection of coast

The ongoing works on setting up geotextile tube walls along the most vulnerable segments of the coast of Chellanam will be completed by March 31.

The decision was taken after a recent meeting Chellanam residents had with senior officials of the Irrigation Department.

Panel to monitor work

A committee comprising K.J. Maxi, MLA; Irrigation Department officials; the panchayat president; and representatives of residents will monitor the progress of works.

Shaji George of Care Chellanam, who is also the secretary of Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council, said that the visit by officials was to study the progress of works and to make an assessment of the immediate works to be undertaken.

A fresh proposal for a permanent solution for the protection of the coastal village has also been submitted to the government, said a spokesman for Care Chellanam.