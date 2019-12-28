Geotextile tube work terminated

The State Irrigation Department issued a termination notice on Friday to the contractor undertaking geotextile tube work at Chellanam.

“We were left with no option as the contractor does not seem to have the necessary equipment or expertise,” said K. Krishnankutty, Minister for Water Resources.

A team from the Irrigation Department met residents in the area and inspected work on the tube on Friday.

Irrigation Department Chief Engineer K.H. Shamsudeen assured residents that arrangements would be made to ensure the safety of residents from sea erosion before the monsoon sets in next year. Though the procedure to terminate the contractor’s work had begun, if progress could be ensured with the same contractor, the work could continue, Mr. Shamsudeen said. The department was also considering the option of calling for tenders from other contractors.

A termination notice had been issued to the contractor earlier this year, when the deadline to complete the work on the tube, which began in January, passed in April.

The contractor challenged the termination in the High Court and was granted a six-month extension to complete the work, which was progressing at a snail’s pace, according to residents.