Kochi

Geotextile tube work terminated

more-in

Irrigation dept. officials visit Chellanam

The State Irrigation Department issued a termination notice on Friday to the contractor undertaking geotextile tube work at Chellanam.

“We were left with no option as the contractor does not seem to have the necessary equipment or expertise,” said K. Krishnankutty, Minister for Water Resources.

A team from the Irrigation Department met residents in the area and inspected work on the tube on Friday.

Irrigation Department Chief Engineer K.H. Shamsudeen assured residents that arrangements would be made to ensure the safety of residents from sea erosion before the monsoon sets in next year. Though the procedure to terminate the contractor’s work had begun, if progress could be ensured with the same contractor, the work could continue, Mr. Shamsudeen said. The department was also considering the option of calling for tenders from other contractors.

A termination notice had been issued to the contractor earlier this year, when the deadline to complete the work on the tube, which began in January, passed in April.

The contractor challenged the termination in the High Court and was granted a six-month extension to complete the work, which was progressing at a snail’s pace, according to residents.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 28, 2019 1:02:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/geotextile-tube-work-terminated/article30416115.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY