Geotextile tube project dropped; Chellanam to get temporary walls

The State Irrigation Department has virtually abandoned a project to establish geotextile tubes as a coastal protection measure in sea-battered Chellanam panchayat and plans to go in for temporary protection walls. The decision to change the nature of protection measures comes even as the Cyclone Fani warning has triggered much fear among coastal residents.

The geotextile tube work had been stalled due to non-cooperation on the part of the contractor who took up the project, said the Department in reply to a petition filed by a group of people from the worst-affected Bazaar coastal stretch. The reply also stated that since the contractor had refused to cooperate, an estimate for temporary protection wall was prepared and submitted for approval.

After Ockhi

The Department also said that in case the geotextile tube work was revived, the Bazaar stretch would be given preference. The geotextile tube project was mooted in the wake of the destruction caused by Cyclone Ockhi at the end of 2017. It was planned that the coastal stretch totalling 1,200 metres in different places in the panchayat would be protected by the geotextile tubes filled with sand.

The work, costing a total of ₹8.65 crore, was to be taken up on the Bazaar stretch, where two people had died in the Ockhi cyclone.

The other stretches are Companyppady, Velnakanni North, Vachakkal and Cheriyakadavu. The works were launched with much fanfare at Velankanni North but has not moved forward, leaving the coastal residents worried.

Work stalled

Work at the Velankanni North site has been stalled after two geotextile tubes were partially filled with sand. The machine deployed to fill sand in the tubes sank off the coast and it has not been retrieved yet. Besides, no new machine has been brought to the site so far to revive the works. The work site was handed over to the contractor in early September 2018 and work period extended to April this year.

The cyclone warning has fuelled fear among coastal residents. V. Jinson of Paschima Kochi Theera Samrakshana Samithy said the work had not moved ahead, causing great anger among the people. He said the Bazaar coastal stretch needed immediate attention as the area was vulnerable and Ockhi had wreaked havoc there.

Official apathy

T.A. Dalphin, a local resident and member of the Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA), said there was official apathy, which had prevented the work from making progress. The KLCA organised an evening protest on Sunday demanding that authorities pay attention to the issues raised.