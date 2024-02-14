Geospatial technology training begins on Kufos campus

February 14, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Puduveypu campus of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) has launched a five-day State-level training programme on ‘Geospatial technology for natural resources management’. The training programme sponsored by the State government’s Directorate of Environment and Climate Change will conclude on February 17.

Devika Pillai, Director of Research, Kufos, presided over the inaugural function, according to a press release. Speakers at the function stressed the need for advanced tools such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and highlighted the need to adopt various methodologies for a better understanding of natural resources.

The training course will see presentations on cutting-edge technologies in the realm of geographic information system, remote sensing techniques and their practical applications in the domain of natural resource conservation and sustainable development. Geospatial technology plays a crucial role in the effective management of natural resources by providing tools and techniques for data collection, analysis, and visualisation, the release says.

The programme is meant for scientists, government officials, teachers, researchers, PhD students, and those specialising in earth sciences, environmental studies, climate science, atmospheric sciences, natural resources management, and related disciplines. Distinguished speakers from renowned institutions will share their expertise during the programme. Besides, hands-on training sessions and workshops will offer participants a real-world experience.

