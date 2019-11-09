Geo mapping of wakf assets to be over by 2020

Geo mapping of over six lakh registered wakf assets will be completed by 2022, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said.

Inaugurating the South Indian Mutawalli meet here on Friday, Mr. Naqvi said more than 98% of wakf assets had been digitised in the last five years.

The Minister said the Centre was providing full funding to develop schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, hospitals, and skill development centres under wakf assets. The idea is to expand the project across the country by 2020.

Around 3 crore minority students had been granted Central scholarships in the last five years, and half of those students were girls, Mr. Naqvi said, adding that the government was duty-bound to grant scholarships to another 5 crore minority students in the next five years.

Speaking to reporters later, he said every citizen was responsible for maintaining communal harmony, peace, and unity under any circumstances. No vested interests will be allowed to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the country, he added.

Minister for Minority Welfare, Hajj, and Wakf Department K.T. Jaleel presided over the function.