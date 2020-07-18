Generous response to District Collector’s call

KOCHI

2,000 beds set up at FLTCs in district

After the District Collector’s call for contributions of essentials to first-line treatment centres (FLTC), the collection centre at the Thrikkakara community hall received a pile of 150 bedsheets on Friday.

Besides the community hall, every taluk office will function as a collection centre, and they will remain open over the weekend as well between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Essentials

Foldable cots, chairs, steel vessels, masks, buckets, pillows, soap, sanitizers, refrigerators, masks, PPE kits, diapers, and sanitary napkins are needed.

As many as 2,000 beds have been set up so far at FLTCs by local bodies in the district. A total of 10,000 beds are to be set up at the panchayat level by July 23.

The district administration has directed private hospitals to set beds aside for COVID-19 patients for use once the FLTCs at the panchayat level have reached their full capacity.

Staffing issues

According to the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA), staffing the FLTCs could be a tough task, since the existing workforce has their plates full.

Private doctors or volunteers from the panchayat will have to be roped in to help with the FLTCs, said Dr. Deepa K.H., district president, KGMOA.

If staff from the local primary health centres (PHC) are deployed at the FLTC, nearly 21 PHCs where only one doctor has been appointed might have to close, she added.

Appointments

Since March, under the National Health Mission (NHM), 70 doctors, 80 nurses and junior health inspectors have been appointed, said Dr. Mathews Numpelil, district programme manager, NHM.

Each FLTC will be staffed by volunteers from the panchayat and staff from PHCs, along with fresh appointments that will be made on contract basis, he said.

The NHM has already put out a call for applications to the posts of medical officer, junior health inspector, and staff nurse.