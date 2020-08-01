General Hospital depts. closed after five nurses test positive

Five nurses at the Ernakulam General Hospital have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, forcing the closure of the gynaecology and orthopaedic departments in the hospital.
District Medical Officer N.K. Kuttappan said that the primary contact list and entire list of staff members who would have to go into quarantine was being prepared. New patients would no longer be admitted to the two wards and tests would be conducted among all those at the hospital who might have been exposed, he said.
Sources said that three patients who had been admitted in two separate wards in the hospital had tested positive in the past two weeks. Additionally, a patient in the orthopaedic ward had tested positive on Friday. Two of the patients had tested positive after their discharge and had later informed the hospital, they said. It was the staff members on the contact lists of these patients who had tested positive. Since two different sets of staff members had been exposed in the two wards, layering of staff or deploying another set in their place, would no longer be possible, officials said.
The cardiology department and general ward were closed last month after patients and staffers were exposed to two patients.
