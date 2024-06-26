GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gender-neutral restrooms at Maharaja’s College trigger debate on inclusion, personal choice  

Updated - June 26, 2024 08:48 pm IST

Published - June 26, 2024 08:32 pm IST

Gowri Murali
Some say that unisex restrooms in an educational institution signify representation and inclusivity, while a few others want the idea to be flushed out.

Some say that unisex restrooms in an educational institution signify representation and inclusivity, while a few others want the idea to be flushed out. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The news of unisex restrooms at Maharaja’s College, a government-run autonomous college in Ernakulam, has social media platforms awash with memes, posts, and comments lauding and lambasting the initiative.

Some say that unisex restrooms in an educational institution signify representation and inclusivity. A few others, however, want the idea to be flushed out. The gender-inclusive restrooms at the college came in for praise from writer-columnist Rammohan Paliath, who took to Facebook applauding the initiative. Amid sharp reactions, the mood on the ground is one of acceptance.   

Naveena V.T., a third-year BA Philosophy student who is also the SFI joint secretary, told The Hindu that the restrooms had been in operation — on the new academic block’s ground and first floors — for over five years. “There has been no complaint about the facility all these years, neither from students nor teachers,” she said. The unisex restrooms along with accessible toilets in the block were steps taken by the college to promote inclusivity and with the aim of having a safe space for differently abled and queer students. “The negativity surrounding the issue is unwarranted,” she said.  

Haya Fathima, a third year BA English student, commented that there were no problems exclusive to gender-neutral toilets, but questions of hygiene remained a universal concern. She found the initiative a pleasant change and said there was no compulsion to use the unisex restrooms. “It is about the choice of an individual. Anyone is free to use the other washrooms available in other buildings on the campus,” she said.  

“How do these people [the detractors] use bathrooms at home? They are unisex as well,” remarked a student, who chose not to be named.  

Some former students, meanwhile, said any change would face initial roadblocks. Their prime concern was about maintaining the facility spic and span. Asked about the arrangement, a parent hurried away with a horrified look.

