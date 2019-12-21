Gender inclusivity for transpeople in education vital, say academics

Reservation for transpeople in educational institutions is only a starting point towards inclusivity, and the way forward from there is long and neglected, according to academics and participants at a camp for transpeople here on Friday.

“In colleges, teachers and the administration should be able to understand problems specific to transpeople. A transperson might be dealing with the effects of hormone therapy or might be struggling with education and having to make a living out of sex work at the same time,” said Theertha Sarvika, a student of Maharaja’s College.

“The problems that a transperson who has left home must face are not the same as those of a student living with family support. Finding accommodation is still an issue when colleges do not offer us hostel facilities. Though dropouts are common, the reasons for low attendance are still not taken into consideration,” she added.

Absence of toilets

The absence of toilets for transpeople at educational institutions is only the start of a long list of concerns to be addressed. “There are instances of harassment at the hands of teachers, but a transperson’s complaint is not likely to be taken as seriously as that of a cisgender student,” Ms. Sarvika said.

Teachers themselves are unaware of the nitty gritty of gender and sexuality. “When gender sensitisation sessions are held, some teachers still refuse to let us refer to sex and sexuality,” she added.

Sensitisation programmes along with modules on gender inclusivity should be made mandatory for teachers, said Ivan John, professor of sociology, Sophia College, Mumbai, whose research focusses on queer sexuality and gender inclusivity in education. Educators themselves must be aware of the diversity of sexual and gender identities.“Schools and colleges must, by policy, prevent bullying even by teachers, who often resort to labelling students. Institutions should be able to adjust and accommodate different identities,” Mr. John said.

“The curriculum must also change to include gender diversities in textbooks and gender inclusive language, rather than using the male pronoun in most instances. Reservation can only help bring everybody to the same starting point of the race,” he added.

The six-day camp, organised by the Kerala Youth Welfare Board, will conclude on Saturday.