GenAI conclave in Kochi to showcase Kerala’s strengths as global destination for technology enterprises

The two-day international conclave on generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) set to get under way in Kochi on Thursday will showcase Kerala’s core strengths as a global destination for technology-driven enterprises, besides charting out the road map for deployment and integration of new technologies for transparent and inclusive delivery of services.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the flagship event organised by the Kerala government in partnership with IBM, at Grand Hyatt Bolgatty International Convention Centre. Minister for Industries, Law and Coir P. Rajeeve will preside over the inaugural session, while Chief Secretary V. Venu will deliver the keynote address. NORKA Roots vice chairman and LuLu Group International chairman and managing director Yusuff Ali M.A. will be the guest of honour.

“It is significant that this conclave is happening when Kerala is well on the track in its transition into a knowledge economy and society, powered by sustainable and inclusive policy initiatives. What makes this event distinct is that it brings together key stakeholders from around the world to deliberate on vital issues that define the future of society,” said Mr. Rajeeve.

“t was with a clear perspective that the government prioritised critical domains like AI and Robotics. Fostering an ecosystem that enables technology-based enterprises and innovation-driven start-ups to flourish is a thrust area. No less important is the adoption of cutting-edge systems to improve the efficiency and transparency of governance in all tiers so that all people benefit from the paradigm shift impacting the whole world,” he added.

The meet will further catalyse the collaborative efforts to position the State as Industry 4.0 ready as the entire event is packed with exciting deliberations involving business leaders, innovators, IBM clients and its partners, policy-makers, start-up promoters, and other stakeholders drawn from diverse domains, Mr. Rajeeve said.

Around 1,000 delegates are expected to join the meet, which will provide a platform for dynamic exchange of ideas and insights that can shape the future of AI in the country. The meet will feature lead presentations, panel discussions, and interactive sessions, besides an innovative developer ‘Playground’ where attendees can explore the latest advancements in AI technology first-hand.

The first day’s sessions will be on ‘GenAI is the New Technology North Star’, ’Driving Innovation with WatsonX’, ‘GenAI in Rising Bharat’, ‘Harnessing the Power of Open-Source AI: Accelerating Business Innovation through Collaboration’, ‘AI in Robotics and Applications’, ‘Navigating the GenAI Landscape: A Developer’s Roadmap’, and ‘Lessons Learned from a Skywalker’, followed by networking and exploration of demos and activations in the playground.

As a lead-up to the conclave, two hackathons were held on IBM’s WatsonX platform. One was for university students and the other for local start-ups, which elicited a keen response from the ecosystem.