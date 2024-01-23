GCDA urged to offer affordable stay to transpersons employed by KMRL

January 23, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KOCHI

Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R. Bindu has urged the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) to take initiative to make available affordable lodging for transpersons employed by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL).

Her suggestion came during a function organised in Kochi on Tuesday to lay the foundation stone for the ‘She’ hostel being built by the GCDA near the Ernakulam Junction railway station. Ms. Bindu promised full backing from the Social Justice department for any such initiative by the authority.

Accommodation has been one of the major challenges faced by transpersons employed by KMRL since house owners are by and large unwilling to take them in as tenants. Taking cue from the Minister, GCDA Chairman K. Chandran Pillai said the agency would take up the cause of affordable accommodation for transpersons employed by KMRL.

Ms. Bindu said women and girls coming to the city would be guaranteed a safe and secured place to stay once the ‘She’ hostel got completed.

Women’s participation is on the rise in all social sectors, including higher education and labour. It is critical to have a safe place to stay for women who visit the city for various purposes. ‘She’ hostel would address the issue to a great extent, the Minister said.

Ms. Bindu batted for assigning the operation of the proposed hostel to Kudumbashree.

The proposed ‘She’ hostel will come up on 23 cents across two phases at an estimated cost of ₹7.50 crore. It will be open to women and girls alone. The five-storey facility will have 100 beds, kitchen, dining hall, warden room, multi-purpose hall, lift, firefighting equipment, and parking. Separate facilities will be available for the differently abled.

Mayor M. Anilkumar delivered the keynote address. T.J. Vinod, MLA, GCDA executive committee member A.B. Sabu, Corporation councillors Bindu Sivan and Lathika Teacher, GCDA superintending engineer P.R. Sreelatha, senior town planner M.M. Sheeba, and secretary T.N. Rajesh attended.