GCDA told to implement court order

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) to take steps to implement its order regarding the repair and maintenance of the Marine Drive walkway.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice A.M. Shaffique made it clear that the GCDA was bound to do minimum repairs at the walkway without waiting for action from Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML). The court gave the directive on a petition filed by Ranjith G. Thampi of Kochi, seeking contempt of court proceedings against the GCDA and the Kochi Corporation for not implementing court order.

GCDA Secretary Jinumol Varghese and Kochi Corporation Secretary R.S. Anu were present before the court.

The counsel for the Corporation submitted that in compliance with the direction of the court, accumulated waste had been removed. As for the directive to set up effluent treatment plant and prevent discharge of waste water into the backwaters, individual notices had been given to flat owners. He further submitted that if the flat owners did not establish an effluent treatment plant, action would be taken to prevent waste water being discharged into the backwaters. A detailed report regarding the action taken would be filed before the court.

The court observed that the GCDA’s contention that CSML would take care of the directions was not satisfactory.

The court directed the GCDA to file a statement and posted the case to January 7.