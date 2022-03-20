GCDA to revisit Ring Road project proposal

Agency to fast-track work on Chilavannoor Bund Road

Agency to fast-track work on Chilavannoor Bund Road

The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) is looking to update a proposal it mooted a few decades ago to develop a 64-km Ring Road that would begin from Chathiath Road and end at Varapuzha, by taking a holistic view of the development needs of the eastern and north eastern parts of the Greater Kochi region, it is learnt.

The project will, in all likelihood, be revisited in view of the emerging development needs of the region and the developments that have occurred during the recent decades.

The GCDA is also keen to fast-track work on the long-overdue Chilavannoor Bund Road that remained stifled due to delay in acquiring a 250-metre stretch comprising three house plots and a plot owned by an institution on the Thykoodam side. A stakeholder meeting will be held after the agency’s budget presentation on March 31.

GCDA Chairman K. Chandran Pillai had said earlier this month that the agency would work with the Kochi Corporation to overcome hurdles in acquiring the short strip of land and that the landowners would be rehabilitated to a space that held equal or higher market value. The narrow bell-mouth beneath the Thykoodam overbridge too needs widening.

In addition, the agency has sought the State government’s permission to renew the administrative sanction to renovate footpaths and drains on Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road. The sanction to carry out works totalling ₹2.50 crore had expired since the GCDA remained without an administrative committee for over a year.

The contractor for the project is ready to begin the work within a day of the sanction renewal. There was no shortage of funds either, since ₹2.2 crore was earmarked in the recent State budget, said sources.