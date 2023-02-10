GCDA to come up with happiness index for people of Kochi

February 10, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) will soon come up with a happiness index report on the lines of the ones in advanced countries.

The project was launched with a meeting attended by sector experts within the GCDA limits at which the Master of Planning students of Government Engineering College, Thrissur, presented the project. Based on the report drawn up at the meeting, a questionnaire was prepared by taking into account the social and environmental factors innate to Kerala.

Steps have been initiated to conduct a survey using the questionnaire by roping in students from various colleges within the limits of the GCDA. The survey will form the foundation of the proposed happiness index report.

Fine-tuning schemes

“Countries that have adopted the concept comes up with the happiness index report annually. Though the concept is new to us, we also plan to do the same. The report will be used by the GCDA to fine-tune its development projects and other interventions,” said GCDA chairman K. Chandran Pillai.

The proposed report aims at assessing the happiness quotient of people from all walks of life within the GCDA limits and their level of satisfaction with the efficiency and effectiveness of various government systems.