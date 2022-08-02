Kochi

GCDA tenants run up rent dues of about ₹5 crore

Special Correspondent KOCHI August 02, 2022 19:17 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 19:17 IST

Tenants of 225 shop rooms across buildings and commercial establishments owned by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) have run up dues in excess of ₹4.94 crore over a period ranging from a few months to nearly 250 months, revealed documents accessed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The dues may further run into a few more crores considering that the RTI documents admitted to pending dues from 146 more shops without revealing the actual amount outstanding.

The majority of the pending dues were from 137 shops at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor, which collectively accounted for about ₹3.91 crore, according to the documents received by Raju Vazhakkala of Kakkanad last month.

The Janaseva Kendra of the Kerala State IT Mission owed the GCDA a whopping ₹1.16 crore towards rent dues for 249 months, and the agency has not yet initiated revenue recovery proceedings.

“Usually, when dues exceed six months, we issue notice and follow it up with revenue recovery unless stayed by the courts. In the case of government agencies, we cannot resort to revenue recovery proceedings but can only take it up with the government departments concerned. We took up the matter with the IT Secretary last week,” said GCDA Secretary Abdul Malik.

Litigation is under way regarding collective dues to the tune of ₹39.03 lakh from three tenants for 54, 54, and 49 months respectively. “We won’t allow anyone to enjoy undue benefits with regard to pending dues. But when the matter is in the court, we are left with no other option but to wait till the legal process is over,” said GCDA Chairman K. Chandran Pillai.

A dispute is under way with the Railways over dues of ₹16.42 lakh for 199 months over a shop on the Railway overbridge (ROB). Eight shops along the ROB owe the GCDA ₹25.51 lakh. Three shops each at Manapattipparambu in Kaloor and the passport office in Panampilly Nagar have run up dues worth ₹4.65 lakh and ₹3.98 lakh respectively while three fish kiosks of the Matsyafed owe ₹1.64 lakh. Two shops in the shopping centre at Kadavanthra West have been evicted while two other tenants owe ₹1.62 lakh.

Rent for three spaces collectively accounting for 6,277 sq.ft occupied by the Chief Engineer, Construction, Southern Railway, is due for 12 months while the RailTel Corporation has run up dues for two spaces for 22 and 23 months.

