GCDA seeks 120 days to repair 3.5-km road

It would take the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) 120 days to complete repairing the Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road!

The time required by the GCDA as stated before the Kerala High Court, which is considering a petition on the bad state of city roads, caught the judge by surprise on Monday.

“You require 120 days for the repair of the roads? By that time, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation would construct a bridge,” said Justice Devan Ramachandran, who was considering the case.

Interestingly, the 3.5-km Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road is the only thoroughfare owned by the GCDA in Kochi.

Complaints

People are reporting on the bad condition of city roads, and sending pictures.

The responsibility for the poor upkeep of the roads shall be fixed and the officials held accountable. The State government too would fix the responsibility on erring officials, the judge warned.

The condition of the roads at Vyttila and Kundannoor junctions is very bad.

There were also complaints about the poor condition of Chittoor Road, the judge orally observed.

Lawyers pointed out that the Kerala Water Authority had started digging up Rajaji Road, which was recently re-laid, for laying pipelines.

The court asked the lawyers who were appointed as amici curiae to file a report on the developments.

The court will consider the case again on February 25.