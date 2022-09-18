GCDA organises 50-km cyclothon in Kochi

In association with Kochi Next to create awareness on sustainable urban development

Special Correspondent Kochi
September 18, 2022 18:13 IST

The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) on Sunday organised a 50-km cyclothon in association with Kochi Next to create awareness about sustainable urban development.

Over 300 cyclists rode through MG Road, Thevara, Thoppumpady BOT bridge, Perumpadappu, Kumbalanghi, Fort Kochi, Thoppumpady Harbour bridge, and Naval Base before culminating at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kaloor.

Vice Admiral M.A. Humpiholi flagged off the event, which was presided by K. Chandran Pillai, Chairman, GCDA. It was organised as a precursor to Bodhi 2022, a national urban development conclave to be hosted by GCDA in Kochi on October 9 and 10.

Mr. Pillai, said that cyclothon had emphasised the basic values of Bodhi 2022 by passing through environmentally sensitive areas such as Kumbalanghi and Chellanam, and heritage zones such as Fort Kochi.

The conclave will stress on planned and sustainable urban development for a coastal city like Kochi, issues such as climate change, global warming, and protection of the ozone layer are crucial when it comes to planning the city’s future, he added.

Director Vinayan distributed the certificates and medallions to the participants while YouTuber Amal John’s dancing numbers and a revolving selfie counter added colour to the valedictory function.

