GCDA mulls using treated water for turf maintenance

The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) will consider using treated sewage from the plant at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor to water the turf.
The recommendation was made by the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) while exploring ways to ensure the proper functioning of the plant.
The authority will consult Kitco, its technical consultant, on the suggestion of the board. According to the original proposal, treated water had to be let into drains, it said.
The authority claimed that the plant was in working condition despite having a tertiary filtration system.
The Kochi Corporation has informed the board that the flow in the drain to which treated water is discharged now will not be affected. It will monitor Perandoor canal (to which the drain leads) and Edappally canal, the two main streams connected to the Edamula stretch of the Periyar. The civic body informed that the drain was recently reconstructed under the AMRUT project.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had pointed out that the only question to be considered in the case was the ‘precautionary principle’ applied for proper management of the stadium, which is used for public functions and games, and that it was likely to generate waste and sewage.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath