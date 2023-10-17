HamberMenu
GCDA mulling private participation in redeveloping Ambedkar Stadium in Kochi

October 17, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Ambedkar Stadium’s gallery on Tuesday.

A view of Ambedkar Stadium’s gallery on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) is set to take a call on the model for developing the Ambedkar stadium under its ownership into a multi-discipline sports hub within a month.

Initially, the idea was to set up the proposed hub using GCDA’s own investments. But the scope for exploring the possibility of adopting a public-private participation model emerged at a later stage considering that it would help create much better sporting infrastructure, said GCDA sources.

“In fact, we have received proposals from a few players though it is premature to share any details. An internal process is under way to compare the feasibility and effectiveness of GCDA going it alone and bringing aboard private participants. A final call on the model to be adopted is likely within a month. The proposed hub will support various sports and will have flood lights for hosting sporting events in the night,” they said.

The proposed makeover of the Ambedkar stadium in the heart of the city has not come a day early especially considering the vanishing playgrounds in the city. The patronage enjoyed by the artificial turfs across the city is an indication of how playing surfaces are valued by sports enthusiasts of all age groups.

Meanwhile, the demolition of the concrete gallery of the stadium is set to begin shortly after completing the tender formalities. Estimates, mode of demolition and disposal of debris are being worked out.

The executive committee of the GCDA had approved the demolition plan a couple of months ago. The gallery had been in disrepair for long leaving it a haven for for anti-social elements, drunkards and those into flesh trade after dusk. In fact, a murder was committed in the stadium under the cover of darkness earlier this year following which the GCDA had installed a mini-mast light.

Though the turf at the stadium was relaid a few years ago, hardly any other infrastructure was in place. “The turf is being maintained by the Kerala Football Association. It is being regularly used for various tournaments,” said an official.

Traders in shops around the stadium have already vacated and been rehabilitated in a building along the northern side of the stadium.

