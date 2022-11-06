GCDA hoping to get KIIFB funds to develop Chilavannur Bund Road

Project estimated to cost ₹95 crore; bulk of the funds necessary for acquiring land to carve out two-lane road with 15-m width

John L. Paul KOCHI
November 06, 2022 22:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The development of Chilavannur Bund Road into a two-lane corridor is expected to cost ₹95 crore. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

ADVERTISEMENT

The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) is banking on the long overdue Chilavannur Bund Road project, which would link Thykoodam on NH Bypass with Thevara on M.G. Road, being included in the list of projects under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) scheme in the 2023 State Budget.

Its inclusion in the scheme in the forthcoming budget is crucial since the project is estimated to cost ₹95 crore. A bulk of the funds was necessary for acquiring land from individuals and a church, mostly on the bottlenecked Thykoodam side, to carve out a two-lane road having approximately 15-m width, said official sources.

The road is expected to decongest S.A. Road since it will run parallel to the corridor and could be an alternative corridor, especially for light vehicles, autorickshaws and two-wheelers. It is also expected to considerably lessen traffic hold-ups at Vyttila Junction on NH Bypass and Pallimukku Junction on M.G. Road.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The GCDA is learnt to have requested the State government to include the project in the budget since the agency is in no position to fund the 3.5-km road. A land acquisition formula is being worked out. Land will also have to be acquired on the service road of NH Bypass to provide smooth connectivity from Thykoodam.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The KIIFB is expected to identify a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to implement the road project. It could be the GCDA or even the Kerala Road Fund Board (which is implementing the Thammanam-Pullepady Road widening and extension project). The SPV will ready a design, which tentatively is estimated to have footpaths on either side and a road median. The KIIFB would set a timeline for its completion, added sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app