GCDA hoping to get KIIFB funds to develop Chilavannur Bund Road

Project estimated to cost ₹95 crore; bulk of the funds necessary for acquiring land to carve out two-lane road with 15-m width

The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) is banking on the long overdue Chilavannur Bund Road project, which would link Thykoodam on NH Bypass with Thevara on M.G. Road, being included in the list of projects under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) scheme in the 2023 State Budget.

Its inclusion in the scheme in the forthcoming budget is crucial since the project is estimated to cost ₹95 crore. A bulk of the funds was necessary for acquiring land from individuals and a church, mostly on the bottlenecked Thykoodam side, to carve out a two-lane road having approximately 15-m width, said official sources.

The road is expected to decongest S.A. Road since it will run parallel to the corridor and could be an alternative corridor, especially for light vehicles, autorickshaws and two-wheelers. It is also expected to considerably lessen traffic hold-ups at Vyttila Junction on NH Bypass and Pallimukku Junction on M.G. Road.

The GCDA is learnt to have requested the State government to include the project in the budget since the agency is in no position to fund the 3.5-km road. A land acquisition formula is being worked out. Land will also have to be acquired on the service road of NH Bypass to provide smooth connectivity from Thykoodam.

The KIIFB is expected to identify a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to implement the road project. It could be the GCDA or even the Kerala Road Fund Board (which is implementing the Thammanam-Pullepady Road widening and extension project). The SPV will ready a design, which tentatively is estimated to have footpaths on either side and a road median. The KIIFB would set a timeline for its completion, added sources.