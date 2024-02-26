GCDA Budget lays stress on affordable housing, civic infrastructure

February 26, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST

The 2024-25 Budget of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) that was presented here on Monday targets ₹164.60-crore income and ₹148.55-crore expenditure.

It speaks of building 90 affordable rental houses at Kadavanthra, Panampilly Nagar, Kathrikadavu and Kakkanad, for which ₹7 crore has been set apart. The aim is to cater to the demand among middle-income people for affordable housing and office spaces.

It was also announced that the GCDA has been selected as the special purpose vehicle (SPV) to implement the urban rejuvenation and beautification scheme in Kochi, for which ₹100 crore would be sourced from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). This will be used to improve infrastructure for pedestrians and to ensure cleanliness.

Taking note of the need for movie theatres at Kakkanad, the agency has mulled a ₹25-crore theatre complex at its one-acre plot at Surabhi Nagar, on public-private partnership (PPP) basis. It would also coordinate with local bodies to build playgrounds, football turfs, bus stands, toilets and crematoriums by availing CSR/private funding.

Addressing media persons here on the day, GCDA Chairman K. Chandran Pillai said that steps would be taken to enable literary and cultural gatherings. The agency would also strive for a carbon-neutral Greater Kochi, and to restore the Periyar river. A floating boat jetty has been envisaged at Marine Drive as part of a ₹2-crore Queen’s Bay scheme. This will help berth up to 30 boats at a time and to simultaneously embark, alight guests.

Another ₹25 lakh has been earmarked for mapping tourism destinations, with the help of Kerala Tourism, while ₹10 lakh has been set apart for studying encroachments and obstructions on waterways. This would shed light on which all waterbodies ought to be selected for rejuvenation.

The ₹20 lakh for preparatory works to ready a multi-purpose space on 7000 sq ft. first floor of Marine Drive shopping complex will help hew out space for visitors to enjoy the scenic backwaters and ships entering the port. Ex-servicemen will be roped in to augment security in the Marine Drive walkway.

A Clint Memorial Art Gallery will be set up at K.T. George Park at Kakkanad, for which ₹40 lakh has been earmarked. This would help conserve the over 25,000 paintings drawn by child prodigy Clint, who died when he was seven years of age, in 1983.