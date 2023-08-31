GCDA apartments at Mundamveli to be inaugurated on Saturday

August 31, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI

Minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh will inaugurate 83 apartments built at Mundamveli by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) in tandem with the Life Mission scheme on Saturday .

The apartment project, spread over two blocks, was aimed at rehabilitating residents of P & T Colony that got inundated in rain when the Perandoor Canal overflowed. The key of the first apartment will be handed over by Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The four-storey apartments that were built in 70 cents owned by the GCDA were constructed as per pre-engineered building norms. The pre-fabricated structures were brought by trailers from Madurai and Erode.

Each apartment has 375 sq.ft. space and has two bedrooms, a living-cum-dining room, kitchen, and toilet.

Three apartments have been set apart for common amenities such as sick room, day care centre, and reading room. There are also rainwater harvesting and drinking water storage spaces.

A total of around 200 tonnes of steel plates were used for the construction of the apartment blocks.

The GCDA inked a pact with the Thrissur District Labour Contract Cooperative Society in October 2020 for the construction. Paucity of funds and the pandemic lull caused delay in construction. The High Court of Kerala appointed an amicus curie to keep tab of the progress of work.

The ₹14.61-crore project was completed using ₹9.03 crore of Life Mission, ₹1.23 crore of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and ₹4.86 crore of Cochin Smart Mission Limited funds.

