HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gas supply project launched in Kochi

March 31, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A woman lights a gas stove, which uses natural gas as fuel, at her home in Kunnumpuram division of the Kochi Corporation on Friday to mark the beginning of piped gas supply in Kochi city. Mayor M. Anilkumar is seen.

A woman lights a gas stove, which uses natural gas as fuel, at her home in Kunnumpuram division of the Kochi Corporation on Friday to mark the beginning of piped gas supply in Kochi city. Mayor M. Anilkumar is seen. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The city gas supply project was launched in Kochi on Friday.

The project, through which piped natural gas is supplied to consumers, was inaugurated at a house in Kunnumpuram division of the Kochi Corporation by lighting a gas stove.

The gas supply project is being implemented in six divisions of the civic body by Indian Oil Adani Gas Private Limited. Currently, the company had established 16,000 connections, said a communication issued by Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The civic administration had initiated discussions with the company for launching the project in the wake of complaints that the scheme had been lagging for years. However, the pandemic outbreak and financial crisis had slowed down the implementation of the project. The civic body hoped to extend the project to all Corporation divisions, the communication said.

Ambika Sudarshan, the division councillor, presided over the inaugural meeting. Company officials M.K. Sharma, Bhashit Dholakia and Ajay Pillai and division committee convener A.G. Udayakumar attended.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.