Kochi

Gas pipeline leak creates panic at Pettah

more-in

A compressed natural gas pipeline eight metres underground was drilled accidentally at Pettah on Wednesday during Kochi metro rail piling work. The gas leakage following the incident created panic at the site even as officials at the worksite acted quickly to close the gas pipeline.

Five units of fire engines also reached the spot to spray foam where the drill had pierced through the CNG pipeline managed by the Adani group.

The incident occurred around 7.30 p.m. The leakage was minimal and it was immediately plugged, said a Kochi Metro Rail Limited spokesperson.

There was no compromise on safety, the spokesperson added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2019 1:08:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/gas-pipeline-leak-creates-panic-at-pettah/article30170867.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY