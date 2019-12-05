Gas pipeline leak creates panic at Pettah

A compressed natural gas pipeline eight metres underground was drilled accidentally at Pettah on Wednesday during Kochi metro rail piling work. The gas leakage following the incident created panic at the site even as officials at the worksite acted quickly to close the gas pipeline.

Five units of fire engines also reached the spot to spray foam where the drill had pierced through the CNG pipeline managed by the Adani group.

The incident occurred around 7.30 p.m. The leakage was minimal and it was immediately plugged, said a Kochi Metro Rail Limited spokesperson.

There was no compromise on safety, the spokesperson added.