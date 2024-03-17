GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Garbage collection workers stage protest in Kochi

March 17, 2024 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Ernakulam District Malinya Shekarana Thozhilali Union (Waste Collection Workers Union) staged a protest in front of the office of the Kochi Corporation to press its demands including recognising them as workers and removal of private agencies from the waste collection sector.

The union representatives asked the corporation authorities to cancel the norms that denied services of the local bodies to those who failed to remit the user fee for waste collection from the doorstep. They also demanded a vigilance inquiry into the irregularities in connection with the waste management in the corporation.

The union alleged that the government was aiding the interests of the private players in the waste collection sector by promoting them while ignoring the opportunities of workers, who has been engaged in waste collection for long.

