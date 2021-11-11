Gaps in waste management to the fore in Thrikkakara, Aluva

Only 25% households covered by doorstep waste collection

An assessment by the Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) has revealed a gap of around 75% in collection of non-biodegradable waste from the doorstep of residents in Thrikkakara and Aluva municipalities.

According to estimates prepared by the department, the civic bodies were able to collect waste from the doorstep of only 25% households, exposing gaps in waste management. The municipalities have been asked to step up efforts to ensure compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 without delay.

The Thrikkakara Municipality has to enhance doorstep coverage to 70% by March, 2022, while Aluva has to achieve 100% coverage during the same period. Thrikkakara should attain 100% coverage by March, 2023.

The Government has directed the civic bodies to deploy more vehicles to collect waste from the doorstep. They should also engage more Haritha Karma Sena members for collection of dry waste.

Doorstep collection of non-biodegradable waste from commercial establishments in Thrikkakara is also lagging behind, according to the department. Only 35% of commercial establishments have been brought under the purview of doorstep waste collection in the Municipality, while the corresponding figure in Aluva is 11.5%. Both have been given time till March, 2023 to attain 100% target.

The civic bodies have to increase the number of material collection facilities for storage and segregation of waste by March next year. They should submit action taken reports on a regular basis to the department. Municipal secretaries will be responsible for empowering elected members with the implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The Government has also asked the two civic bodies to accord top priority to waste management initiatives while chalking out programmes during the financial year.