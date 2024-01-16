Gaps in pollution control systems: PCB sends notices to erring units in Eloor-Edayar industrial area

January 16, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has issued notices to nearly 20 rubber and meat processing units in the Eloor-Edayar industrial area asking why action should not be taken for their failure to set up systems to control emissions.

The board has set March 31 as the deadline for the units to comply with the directions. Action was initiated on the basis of a report of the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram, that found violations of norms by rubber and meat processing units. Failure to comply with the directions will result in legal action including closure of units, disconnection of electricity/water supply, and imposition of environmental compensation, according to the board. Incidentally, local residents had been complaining of foul smell emanating from the units owing to lack of proper biofilters.

The study found that biofilters, used to remove pollutants and odour from air impacted by industrial and manufacturing processes, were not functioning properly in the units involved in rubber, meat and waste processing.

The PCB has asked the units to ensure that the raw materials are brought in closed vehicles. The estimation and quantification of total vapour emanating from the processes must be assessed. Air pollution control units including water scrubber, biofilter, and incinerator need to be installed based on the odour emission. The biofilter techniques adopted in the units should be scientifically designed and approved.

The maintenance of biofilter units has to be done at regular intervals. The units have to ensure proper sizing of biofilters and loading quantity of packing materials based on the emission. Biofilters should be integrated with proper humidifiers or condenser systems.

All units must have effluent treatment plants of adequate capacity in compliance with standards prescribed by the board for treatment of wastewater. A qualified technician has to be appointed for the processing units to ensure proper working of devices installed to check air pollution, it said.

