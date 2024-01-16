GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gaps in pollution control systems: PCB sends notices to erring units in Eloor-Edayar industrial area

January 16, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has issued notices to nearly 20 rubber and meat processing units in the Eloor-Edayar industrial area asking why action should not be taken for their failure to set up systems to control emissions.

The board has set March 31 as the deadline for the units to comply with the directions. Action was initiated on the basis of a report of the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram, that found violations of norms by rubber and meat processing units. Failure to comply with the directions will result in legal action including closure of units, disconnection of electricity/water supply, and imposition of environmental compensation, according to the board. Incidentally, local residents had been complaining of foul smell emanating from the units owing to lack of proper biofilters.

The study found that biofilters, used to remove pollutants and odour from air impacted by industrial and manufacturing processes, were not functioning properly in the units involved in rubber, meat and waste processing.

The PCB has asked the units to ensure that the raw materials are brought in closed vehicles. The estimation and quantification of total vapour emanating from the processes must be assessed. Air pollution control units including water scrubber, biofilter, and incinerator need to be installed based on the odour emission. The biofilter techniques adopted in the units should be scientifically designed and approved.

The maintenance of biofilter units has to be done at regular intervals. The units have to ensure proper sizing of biofilters and loading quantity of packing materials based on the emission. Biofilters should be integrated with proper humidifiers or condenser systems.

All units must have effluent treatment plants of adequate capacity in compliance with standards prescribed by the board for treatment of wastewater. A qualified technician has to be appointed for the processing units to ensure proper working of devices installed to check air pollution, it said.

Related Topics

environmental pollution / Kochi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.