Gaps in containment measures revealed amid spike in dengue, leptospirosis cases in Ernakulam

Gaps in containment measures against monsoon-related diseases in Ernakulam have been identified amid a spike in dengue and leptospirosis cases in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

A review of the measures at the government level revealed shortcomings in the solid waste management initiatives of local bodies that had reported a rise in dengue cases. The district recorded over 6,400 fever cases last week, including around 500 suspected and confirmed dengue cases and 26 suspected and confirmed leptospirosis cases.

Lapses in the sustained disposal of piled-up waste in the open have contributed to the steady increase in dengue cases. The gaps were mainly in urban areas, including Thrikkakara, Thripunithura, and Kalamassery, according to the assessment. Waste heaps in drains and public places act as breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh said that special focus had been given to hot spots that had reported a rise in communicable diseases. The health wings of local bodies have been instructed to clear up mosquito breeding sources and ensure proper waste disposal, he added.

Ward councillors have to take the lead in coordinating containment measures. Chlorination of wells and water sources has to be carried out as part of the work. A review meeting involving stakeholders would be held at the district level every 10 days. Local bodies had sought permission to recruit workers on a temporary basis to step up remedial measures.

The government has recommended stringent action against those responsible for illegal waste dumping. Penalty would be imposed on violators. Local bodies have been told to report on the action taken against such persons and institutions. Secretaries of panchayats have to ensure that members of the Haritha Karma Sena collect waste as per schedule.

The Department of Local Self Government has to compile the collection details on a weekly basis.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.