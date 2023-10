October 28, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - KOCHI

Nearly 4kg of ganja valued at around ₹1.85 lakh was seized from the Ernakulam North railway station in a joint drive conducted by the Excise Department and the Railway Protection Force on October 27.

None was nabbed in the case. Inspection has been intensified in trains from north India in view of the festive season. An abandoned packet containing 3.70 kg of ganja was detected in a similar drive.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.