ADVERTISEMENT

Ganja worth ₹10 lakh seized from Ernakulam Junction railway platform

February 20, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Ganja powder valued at around ₹10 lakh was seized from the Ernakulam Junction (South) railway station in a flash raid conducted jointly by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Excise Enforcement and Anti-Narcotics Special Squad on Sunday evening.

The contraband weighing 48 kg was found in a plastic sack abandoned on the platform. It is assumed that the consignment would have been smuggled in via a train from north India and was abandoned fearing the RPF.

The Excise department has registered a case and launched a probe.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Teams led by RPF Sub Inspector K.A. Jose and Excise Preventive Officer N.A. Manoj made the seizure.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US