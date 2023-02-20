Ganja worth ₹10 lakh seized from Ernakulam Junction railway platform

February 20, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KOCHI

Ganja powder valued at around ₹10 lakh was seized from the Ernakulam Junction (South) railway station in a flash raid conducted jointly by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Excise Enforcement and Anti-Narcotics Special Squad on Sunday evening.

The contraband weighing 48 kg was found in a plastic sack abandoned on the platform. It is assumed that the consignment would have been smuggled in via a train from north India and was abandoned fearing the RPF.

The Excise department has registered a case and launched a probe.

Teams led by RPF Sub Inspector K.A. Jose and Excise Preventive Officer N.A. Manoj made the seizure.