HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ganja worth ₹10 lakh seized from Ernakulam Junction railway platform

February 20, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Ganja powder valued at around ₹10 lakh was seized from the Ernakulam Junction (South) railway station in a flash raid conducted jointly by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Excise Enforcement and Anti-Narcotics Special Squad on Sunday evening.

The contraband weighing 48 kg was found in a plastic sack abandoned on the platform. It is assumed that the consignment would have been smuggled in via a train from north India and was abandoned fearing the RPF.

The Excise department has registered a case and launched a probe.

Teams led by RPF Sub Inspector K.A. Jose and Excise Preventive Officer N.A. Manoj made the seizure.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.