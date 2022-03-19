Ganja supplier arrested from Odisha

A special squad of the Ernakulam Rural police on Saturday arrested a man accused of being a supplier of ganja smuggled into various States, including Kerala.

Eashwar Maji, 19, of Rayagad in Odisha was nabbed from Odisha by the squad formed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik.

He allegedly sold 14 kilograms of ganja and one-and-a-half kilograms of hashish oil seized from Angamaly and North Paravur a fortnight ago. Four persons were also arrested in that case. The information received from them helped the team arrest the accused.

The police said narcotic smuggling groups from Kerala used to approach Eashwar in vehicles for taking delivery from him. He lived in a Maoist-infested area. He was picked up with the help of the local police.

A team comprising Vadakkekara Sub Inspector Arun Dev, senior civil police officer Selin Kumar, and civil police officers Rajesh and Prasad made the arrest.