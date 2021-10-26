Ganja seized from bus transporting migrant workers

KOCHI

26 October 2021 23:33 IST

In a joint operation, the rural district anti-narcotic special action force and the Perumbavoor police on Tuesday seized around half-a-kilogram of ganja and 10 gm of brown sugar from a bus transporting migrant workers from Assam to Perumbavoor. The drug was found hidden beneath the seats. The bus was intercepted at Oushadhi Junction and 40 workers aboard were being interrogated. The driver, Mahesh, 31, of Ezhikkara, was arrested after he was found to be drunk. The bus belonged to a resident of Varapuzha.

The operation was in the wake of a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthilk.

A team comprising Inspector R. Ranjith, sub inspector Rince M. Thomas, and senior civil police officers R. Suresh, C.S. Arun, Jaijen Antony, and C.A. Ashraf made the seizure.

Advertising

Advertising