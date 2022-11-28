Ganja racket lynchpin nabbed from Odisha forest

November 28, 2022 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KOCHI

In a major operation against the surging drug menace, the Ernakulam Rural police have arrested the suspected kingpin of a ganja racket and his accomplice from a tribal hamlet tucked away deep inside the forest in Odisha.

Samson Gandha, 34, is suspected to be part of a racket smuggling in ganja into Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. His alleged accomplice Ismail Gandha, 27, was also nabbed along with him. Both were picked up by the Thadiyittaparambu police.

Samson allegedly helmed the racket that cultivated ganja deep inside the forest exploiting the vulnerable tribal community and then smuggled it out beyond borders. According to the police, he allegedly smuggled out hundreds of kilograms of ganja on a daily basis. He had allegedly supplied ganja consignments to Kerala multiple times.

The operation comes in the wake of a haul of over 2 kg of the narcotic from the Thadiyittaparambu police station limits last March. Even as an investigation into that was under way, another 70 kg of ganja was seized from Vazhakkulam, while a vehicle loaded with 250 kg of the contraband was intercepted at Kuruppampady near Perumbavoor. The collective investigation into all these cases led to the Odisha-based accused.

The police said the accused lived in dense forest at least 38 km away from the nearest village without proper roads and mobile phone connectivity. A police team led by Thadiyittaparambu Station House Officer V.M. Curzon had to take the help of the local community to reach the hideout.

Samson never used mobile phone nor indulged in any transactions through his own bank account. This made tracking him down more difficult. The police said attempts were made by tribespeople to help them flee.

The team comprised senior civil police officer K.K. Shibu and civil police officers Arun K. Karun and P.I. Shameer.

The rural police have been carrying out a protracted campaign named Yodhav against drugs for a while now.