Ganja racket kingpin arrested

The Ernakulam Rural police arrested the kingpin of a ganja racket, who used to source and help transport the contraband in bulk from Andhra Pradesh to Kerala.

A police team arrested Jijendran Alex, 31, of Sai Sadan, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram, from Poojappura in the State capital. He used to hand over samples of ganja to those who went to AP in search of it. He then arranged loading of the drug into customer vehicles. Several tonnes of the narcotic are suspected to have been routed to Kerala thus.

The police fanned out for him after seizing 150 kg of ganja from Ernakulam rural in November. Alex evaded the police by frequently changing his place of stay and hair style. A special police team overpowered him as he attempted to escape.

IMFL seized

The Aluva Excise team nabbed 128 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) from the car of a man, in whose building an IMFL outlet operated at Alamkode, from Panayikulam on Sunday. The arrest followed a tip-off.