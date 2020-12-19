Ganja, drugs seized in two operations

The Ernakulam rural police arrested two persons in separate incidents with brown sugar and ganja.
The Perumbavoor police arrested Pintu Mandal, 35, of Murshidabad in West Bengal with 5.60 grams of brown sugar.
In another case, the Muvattupuzha police seized around half a kg of ganja from the rented house of one Aji Kumar, 44, of Thiruvananthapuram, at Pallippady.
The police said that Pintu Mandal had returned to Perumbavoor from Murshidabad last week and was allegedly engaged in selling the drug in small quantities among migrant workers.
He had been under police surveillance. Ganja was being sold in small quantities mainly targeting youngsters.
The twin operations were carried out at the direction of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).
Two separate teams comprising Perumbavoor sub inspector Satheesh S.R. and Muvattupuzha sub inspector Rajan E.V. made the seizures.
