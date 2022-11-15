Gangrape accused cop grilled for second consecutive day

November 15, 2022 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Station House Officer of Beypore coastal police P.R. Sunu who is facing gangrape charges was grilled by the Kochi City police for the second consecutive day on Tuesday even as his claims of conspiracy against him are also being verified.

There are reportedly five identified and five unidentified accused in the case. Among the five identified, the police have questioned three and are in the process of tracking down the other two. Preliminary investigation is being held against the identified accused.

The police are also verifying the claims of one of the accused, Rajeev, that he knows the husband of the complainant for a long time, and that they even had financial dealings. Sources said the husband knew Sunu as well though Sunu and Rajeev do not know each other. The husband who was in prison in another case had reportedly asked for monetary help from both Sunu and Rajeev after he was released from jail, sources added.

It has also emerged that the victim has failed to identify the photographs of both the accused.

S. Sasidharan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kochi City, said details in the complaint needed to be verified and investigated thoroughly. He said the officer had faced departmental action in the past, and that trial in one of the cases was on.

Asked why the officer with a dubious record was given a promotion, Mr. Sasidharan declined to comment. Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner is the investigation officer.

The city police had late on Monday night issued a statement saying that the arrest of the officer had not been recorded. As per the statement, the case was registered on November 13. The alleged crimes, including gangrape, were reportedly committed by the accused between May and August this year. The statement said no evidence was forthcoming despite earnest efforts.